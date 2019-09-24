



The president’s speech comes amid ongoing tension with Iran and allegations that the president pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

As Trump met with world leaders Monday, he hinted Iran will be part of his address. The Middle Eastern Country is being blamed for an attack on two Saudi oil facilities 10 days ago.

The Iranian president has issued a warning to western leaders after it was announced that U.S. troops will be deployed to Saudi Arabia.

“We have a lot of pressure on them right now. More pressure than they’ve ever had,” Trump said Monday. “Iran knows that they are in position that they – a lot of things are going to happen. Let me just put it this way.”

U.N. General Assembly Gridlock Alert: Street Closures, Bike Lane Access & More

Trump also faces mounting pressure as he prepares to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A whistle-blower complaint, deemed credible by the intelligence community, calls into question a conversation they had in July.

“We had a perfect phone call with the president of Ukraine,” Trump said Monday.

CBS News confirmed through senior administration officials the president ordered a delay in military aid to the country prior to the phone call, despite the money being authorized by Congress.

The move, critics say, raises questions about whether the funding was dangled in exchange for information about Biden and his son, Hunter.

“No I didn’t, no I didn’t,” said the president. “I put no pressure on them whatsoever. I could have. I think it would probably, possibly, have been OK if I did. But I didn’t.”

CBS News: Trump Applauds Himself, Blasts Media During United Nations General Assembly Meetings

Trump said Biden’s name came up as he warned the Ukrainian leader about the former vice president’s “corruption.”

“Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum,” Biden said on the campaign trail. “I’m calling on the president to release the transcript of the call. Let everybody hear what it is, let the House see it and see what he did.”

On Monday, the president said releasing the transcripts of the conversation would set a bad precedent.