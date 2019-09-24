



The NYPD is searching for the suspects behind two stray bullet shootings this month.

Two women, ages 26 and 50, were shot around 5:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East 21st Street and Ditmas Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Police said the women were walking in the area when a group of men started arguing. One man pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds.

The 26-year-old was shot in the right leg, and the 50-year-old was shot in the right arm.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, described as 17 to 21 years old with a thin build, dark complexion and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, gray shorts with a horizontal blue stripe and black sneakers.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet around 7:45 p.m. last Wednesday on Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx.

Police said the victim saw a group of men getting into a fight, then heard a loud bang and realized he was shot in the lower back. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Newly released surveillance video shows a man wanted for questioning in that case.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.