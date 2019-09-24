JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Need more coffee in your life?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee hot spots in Jersey City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Griot Cafe
Topping the list is Griot Cafe. Located at 434 Central Ave. in the Heights, the cafe and brunch spot is the highest-rated spot to score coffee in Jersey City, boasting five stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp.
2. Vogue Café
Next up is Vogue Café, located at 177 York St. Yelpers give the French bakery and coffee shop 4.5 stars out of 201 reviews.
3. Snapdragon Coffee & Social
Snapdragon Coffee & Social, a cafe and event space in McGinley Square, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 46 Yelp reviews. Head over to 190 Monticello Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Modcup Coffee
Over in the Heights, check out Modcup Coffee, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp. You can find the coffee shop at 479 Palisade Ave.
5. Square 1
Last but not least, there’s Square 1, a Journal Square favorite with 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews. Stop by 283 St. Paul’s Ave. to hit up the cafe, which serves breakfast and brunch, next time the urge strikes.
