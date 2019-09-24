



Investigators are trying to track down the driver of a dark-colored Nissan Murano.

Police said the suspect left the scene after striking the 47-year-old victim early Sunday morning at the intersection of Conduit Boulevard and Crescent Street in Cypress Hills.

The victim was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit, police said. The impact left him unconscious in the roadway.

Police are looking for the driver of this dark colored Nissan SUV after a hit and run in Brooklyn. It happened Sunday at the intersection of Conduit Blvd. and Crescent St. Police say the victim was found unconscious with severe head trauma and is still in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/pHQw5HaT2K — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) September 24, 2019

“He was coming from this side and when he crossed the road, a car came from the other side very fast. So he hit him and threw him on the tree over there,” witness Anjum Joseph told CBS2.

New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez said he wants the NYPD to double the number of officers investigating hit-and-runs and called on the city to design safer intersections.

“It’s a sad day, it’s a sad year. 2019 is the worst year that we have since we have started Vision Zero,” he said on Sunday. “There is a lack of resources to investigate and prosecute all those criminal drivers that leave the scene.”

Police said the victim remains in the hospital with severe head trauma.

Anyone with information should call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.