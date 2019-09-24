Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One of two people accused in the deaths of a couple killed in a Nassau County five-car pileup has been found guilty of assault and criminally negligent homicide but not guilty of manslaughter.
Police said 35-year-old Rahmel Watkins was responsible for two deaths in April 2018 in a five-car pileup on the Nassau Expressway in North Lawrence. Five other people were seriously hurt in the crash.
The chain-reaction crash killed 21-year-old Yisroel Levin and 20-year-old Elisheva Kaplan. They were going to be married this summer.
Another driver, 25-year-old Zakiyyah Steward, faced charges of driving while intoxicated and vehicular homicide.
Watkins faces life in prison due to his prior violent history as a felony offender.