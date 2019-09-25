Comments
WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A freak accident that left a father in critical condition in New Jersey has taken a tragic turn.
The family of James DeSalvo announced the 53-year-old died from his injuries on Monday.
DeSalvo was riding his electric bicycle in Wayne on Sept. 11 when he was struck by a blown-out tire that came off of a Mack truck on Black Oak Ridge Road.
The truck rolled over in the freak accident.
The married father of two was an accomplished music producer and songwriter.
Police say the investigation into his death is ongoing however, no charges have been filed in the tragedy.