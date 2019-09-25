Comments
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – The governors of New York and Connecticut are talking about joining forces on vaping and marijuana policies.
Last week, New York banned sales of most flavored vaping products.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in West Hartford, meeting with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont at his residence.
Cuomo would like to see what he calls “regional symmetry” so people don’t cross state lines to get vape and marijuana products in the future.
New York and Connecticut failed to legalize recreational marijuana this year. Cuomo says legalization is a priority for 2020.
