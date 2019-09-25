Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Officials in Rockland County are announcing an end to the measles outbreak.
A total of 312 people were sickened by measles since last October in Rockland County where a state of emergency had to be declared.
The state health department says more than 40 days have passed with no new cases. That’s the timeframe for declaring an outbreak over.
More than 30,000 measles-vaccines were administered as part of the effort to stop the spread.