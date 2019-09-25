Gridlock AlertHow To Get Around The United Nations General Assembly Creates Traffic Mess In Manhattan
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another picture perfect day is here. We have a pretty cool start this morning with temps in the 50s around the area with temps down into the 40s in NW NJ, and the Hudson Valley.

(Credit: CBS2)

We raise temps into the upper 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. No weather troubles today save a few passing clouds. NYC’s high: 78°. We’re a few degrees cooler tonight at 64°, and temps rebound into the low 80s tomorrow.

(Credit: CBS2)

The tropics are hot right now, full of activity, but no storm has a forecast to make Us landfall as of yet.

