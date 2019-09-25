Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Another picture perfect day is here. We have a pretty cool start this morning with temps in the 50s around the area with temps down into the 40s in NW NJ, and the Hudson Valley.
We raise temps into the upper 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. No weather troubles today save a few passing clouds. NYC’s high: 78°. We’re a few degrees cooler tonight at 64°, and temps rebound into the low 80s tomorrow.
The tropics are hot right now, full of activity, but no storm has a forecast to make Us landfall as of yet.