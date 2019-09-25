



A gorgeous day is on tap with sunshine and blue skies. In addition to that, we’ll be spared by any humidity and the winds will be nice and light. As for highs, they’ll be a little above seasonal in the upper 70s.

Clear skies prevail tonight with temperatures dipping into the 50s, maybe even 40s for our distant suburbs. Here in the city, expect a low of about 64°.

Tomorrow starts off decent, but clouds will filter in thereafter. We’ll watch a cold front approach the area with perhaps some showers here and there, but the models can’t seem to squeeze out much moisture with this one. For now, we’ll call it a 30% chance, so plan on having a small umbrella handy. Temperature-wise, we’ll be running a little warmer than today with highs in the low 80s.

As for Friday, we’re in for another beauty: 70s and sunshine!