NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Council’s Transportation Committee has introduced a new bill meant to ease traffic congestion in some of the city’s busiest areas.
The plan would require some Manhattan stores, restaurants and other businesses to receive their deliveries between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
It would initially apply to areas south of 60th Street.
The city already has a program that offers incentives to businesses that accept delivers at night.