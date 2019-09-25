NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another innocent bystander has been shot by a stray bullet in New York City.
The NYPD reports this shooting took place back on Sept. 13. Bullets flew on the streets of Bed-Stuy, hitting a person along Gates Avenue.
Investigators identified the victim as a 59-year-old woman who was hit in the lower back.
The woman struck is expected to recover. Police say the shooter is still on the loose.
The suspect – who was seen firing on surveillance video – is described by police as black man in his 20’s, who has a slim build and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black pants, black sneakers, and holding a black bag.
This is the latest stray bullet shooting to injure a New Yorker in a year that has seen a rash of gun violence break out across the five boroughs.
Between June and July, there were at least 14 incidents across the city where innocent bystanders have been hit by stray bullets – many of the cases involved children.
- June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
- June 5 – A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother.
- June 5 – Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home.
- June 7 – An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.
- June 10 – A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights.
- June 12 – A Bronx woman was shot in the arm while walking to work on Williamsbridge Road.
- June 20 – An 11-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were shot on a sidewalk in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The boy could be paralyzed.
- June 21 – A man, 20, was shot in the neck while sitting in a car in East New York, Brooklyn.
- June 23 – Two men and a woman were shot in the Bronx. At least one was an innocent bystander.
- July 13 – A woman, 76, was grazed in the neck while sitting in a car in Queens.
- July 13 – A woman, 67, was shot in the leg inside the lobby of the George Washington Houses in East Harlem.
- July 21 – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside an East Harlem deli.
- July 24 – A 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while sitting on a playground bench in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.
- July 24 – A 51-year-old man is shot while playing dominoes after two gunmen open fire in the Bronx.
