Another innocent bystander has been shot by a stray bullet in New York City.

The NYPD reports this shooting took place back on Sept. 13. Bullets flew on the streets of Bed-Stuy, hitting a person along Gates Avenue.

Investigators identified the victim as a 59-year-old woman who was hit in the lower back.

The woman struck is expected to recover. Police say the shooter is still on the loose.

The suspect – who was seen firing on surveillance video – is described by police as black man in his 20’s, who has a slim build and was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black pants, black sneakers, and holding a black bag.

This is the latest stray bullet shooting to injure a New Yorker in a year that has seen a rash of gun violence break out across the five boroughs.

Between June and July, there were at least 14 incidents across the city where innocent bystanders have been hit by stray bullets – many of the cases involved children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.