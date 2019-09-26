ANSONIA, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Two adults have been arrested after a toddler is found alone – wandering along the roof of a home.

Horrified witnesses recorded the two-year-old boy walking back and forth on the roof of the house in Ansonia, Connecticut Wednesday morning.

Police say the child was about 30 feet up when a woman driving by spotted him.

One officer talked to the boy to try and keep him from falling. When no one answered the door officers forced their way in and found the boy’s father.

“David Hustek was actually still sleeping when the officers made entry. When they told him they were trying to get the child off the roof, he actually leaned out the window that was next to him and pulled the child back into the house,” Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department said.

The boy wasn’t injured, but his father and aunt – who were both in the house at the time – were arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.