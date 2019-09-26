Comments
BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Tens of thousands residents of Belleville, N.J. use the same tap water that is provided to Newark residents, who are struggling to fix an ongoing lead crisis in the city.
The town is now taking action to draw attention to the issue, putting up a billboard on Route 21.
“Before you spend $1 million on a public relations campaign for Newark water… how about providing filters for Belleville residents?” the billboard reads.
Belleville Mayor Michael Melham is calling on federal and state officials for assistance.
“By assistance, I don’t mean calls or letters of support. I mean filters to hold us over temporarily and federal money and state grants for residential lead line replacement,” Melham said.
All residents are encouraged to flush their taps before using them.