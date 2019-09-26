Gridlock AlertHow To Get Around United Nations General Assembly Traffic Mess In Manhattan
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gas line undergoing testing exploded in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:50 p.m. at 35 East Clarke Place.

No injuries were reported.

The test involves shooting nitrogen into the main.

A manhole erupted about a block away.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

