NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A gas line undergoing testing exploded in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.
It happened at around 2:50 p.m. at 35 East Clarke Place.
No injuries were reported.
Due to a ruptured gas line, expect traffic delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of East Clarke Place and Walton Avenue in The Bronx. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 26, 2019
The test involves shooting nitrogen into the main.
A manhole erupted about a block away.
