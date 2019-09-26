



Police are trying to track down a man accused of inappropriately touching himself near a playground in Brooklyn.

The suspect was seen around 2 p.m. Monday near a park at Shore Parkway and 99th Street in Bay Ridge.

Police said a witness confronted the suspect, and the men got into a fight.

The suspect allegedly punched the witness before taking off in an unknown direction.

Police said there were children on the playground at the time.

Authorities released a surveillance photo and video of a man wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.