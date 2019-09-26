NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Food delivery company DoorDash is dealing with a massive data breach, affecting millions of customers.
The company says hackers stole the information of nearly five million accounts – including names, email addresses, delivery addresses, order history, phone numbers, passwords, and the last four digits of credit cards.
“If you are concerned, we encourage you to reset your password to one that is unique to DoorDash, particularly if you use the same password across multiple accounts,” the company said in an online post addressing the data breach.
DoorDash says the hack took place back in May, but only affected those who started using the service on or before April 5 of 2018.
The food delivery service says it’s notifying customers who may have had their info compromised.
They have also set up a 24/7 call center to handle questions and concerns regarding the hack. Customers can call 855–646–4683 for more information.