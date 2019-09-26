EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man opened fire against police officers in New Jersey Thursday afternoon, leading to a gun battle and chase.
The incident began just off Route 1 in Edison, N.J. near the MINI of Edison dealership next to a Mr. Tire auto service center, reports CBS2’s Meg Baker.
Police say a disgruntled former employee of Mr. Tire showed up at the shop and became angry.
The employee’s boss called police, and when the man was approached by officers in the parking lot, the man fired a gun at them.
A witness described the commotion as seeming unreal.
“I was in my room with my boyfriend, we were watching TV, so it sounded like you have a nail gun and you shoot it, it goes ‘pop pop pop,'” said Nikia Williams. “So that’s what I thought it was, because stuff like that doesn’t happen out here.'”
The suspect then ran down Woodbridge Avenue and was apprehended after a short pursuit.
No one was shot, but one police officer suffered minor injuries.