NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a milestone for the FDNY Wednesday.
It promoted 80 members of the department, including the first African American to make deputy chief in 30 years.
Malcolm Moore is one of 12 battalion chiefs promoted to deputy chief at a ceremony in Brooklyn.
Moore is a 22 year veteran with the fire department, serving as chief of special operations command at rescue battalion. That division handles FDNY operations including structure collapses, construction accidents, and confined space incidents.