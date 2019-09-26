Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Over 478,000 riders depend on NJ TRANSIT buses to get to work and school each day.
A new report released today confirms what many of these riders already know: The bus system can be slow, unreliable and often difficult to use.
With congestion pricing scheduled to take effect in 2021, more people may be switching to mass transit.
The Tri-State Transportation Campaign’s report offers suggestions on how to improve the ride.
READ THE REPORT: A New Ride For New Jersey: Building A Better Bus System
Nick Sifuentes, one of the authors of the study and executive director of the group, joined CBSN New York’s Ali Bauman to talk about their findings and recommendations.