Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state is suing Dunkin Donuts, saying the company violated state law when it failed to notify customers of cyberattacks on their accounts.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York state is suing Dunkin Donuts, saying the company violated state law when it failed to notify customers of cyberattacks on their accounts.
Attorney General Letitia James says Dunkin Brands didn’t tell 20,000 customers their online accounts had been compromised in 2015.
Dunkin didn’t warn 300,000 customers in 2018 that hackers accessed their accounts in another attack.
Dunkin says there’s no basis for the claims and it will prove its case in court.