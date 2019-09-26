Comments
Leftover sunshine will give way to clouds this afternoon. Then a cold front will touch off some showers and even an isolated thunderstorm, so be sure to have an umbrella handy. Outside of that, expect unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the low 80s.
Expect a mostly clear night in the wake of our cold front with temperatures running a little cooler. Lows will be in the 40s N&W while the city will dip into the upper 50s to around 60°.
Tomorrow’s looking very nice with lots of sunshine and less humid conditions. Temperatures will remain above normal in the mid to upper 70s.
As for Saturday, expect a warm day with high in the low 80s.