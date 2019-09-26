OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is still no sign of a New Jersey woman missing for two weeks after her home was destroyed by a fire.
On Thursday, police searched Deal Lake in Monmouth County for 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli.
The lake is just over a mile away from the mansion Terrulli rented, which was destroyed by fire on Sept. 12.
Initially, her roommate Ronald Teschner was also believed missing, but police arrested him a day after the fire while he was driving the missing woman’s Jeep.
Police said Teschner was arrested right after officers found shotguns in the SUV. He is being held on weapons and theft charges.
The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.
Anyone who has seen Terrulli since Sept. 11 or has information that may help investigators is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Patrick Petruzziello at (800) 533-7443 or Ocean Township Police Detective Christopher Brady at (732) 531-1800.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential tip line by calling 1-800-671-4400.