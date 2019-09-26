



Buckle up, your commute might be getting even more expensive.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to vote today on a plan that would raise tolls and fares.

If approved, the proposal would impact commuters across the board – from drivers who use bridges and tunnels, to PATH riders who are used to saving on multi-trip tickets.

The Port Authority says the increases are necessary to keep up with inflation and improve area infrastructure.

The George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Outerbridge Crossing, PATH stations and John F. Kennedy International Airport are just some of the transportation hubs the agency is in charge of maintaining. In order to do so – to help fund more than $30 billion in capital projects – commuters may have to pay more to get around.

“It’s insane. I mean, that’s the word to describe it,” one driver told CBS2 when the changes were announced in June.

“It’s going to affect so many people, working class,” another man added.

The plan would raise bridge and tunnel tolls from $15 to $16 by 2020.

For PATH riders, a 10-day Smartlink card would rise from $25 to $26. A 30-day unlimited card would go from $106 to $110.25.

App-based drivers would face an up-to-$2.50 surcharge when picking up or dropping off passengers at airports. Taxi drivers would face a $1.25 surcharge for pick-ups only.

When the Port Authority released the proposal in June, Bhairavi Desai, with the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, said the union will ask its 22,000 members to strike if the fares are approved.

“There’s an unprecedented crisis for the drivers in this industry,” she told CBS2. “Uber and Lyft drivers are still earning below minimum wage.”

The plan originally called for a $4 surcharge, but was lowered to $2.50 after backlash from the Independent Drivers Guild.

“We urged the Port Authority to reduce these fees on our members and we are pleased they listened to our concerns, reducing the airport access fee from $4 to $2.50. However, this proposal still singles out for-hire vehicle drivers, and places the burden on the lowest income and most precarious workers serving our region,” the group said in a statement. “We urge the Board to further reduce the fees on for-hire vehicle trips.”

The Port Authority held six hearings for public comment, but many commuters said they felt their concerns didn’t matter.

“They’re going to approve it if it’s proposed, because that’s what they do – screw the average person,” commuter Nomi Khan said.

If the plan is approved, most of the hikes would go into effect next year. However, some of the changes – like the cost of taking the AirTrain to the airport – could happen as soon as November.

Today’s vote is expected to happen around noon.

