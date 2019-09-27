Happening NowJoin Chris Wragge & Alex Denis For 'Coffee With Vets' Event In NYC
BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – For the third time in two weeks, a church has been vandalized in Hudson County.

The remains of a smashed crucifix at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Bayonne. (credit: CBS2)

Parishioners discovered a crucifix destroyed on the lawn of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Bayonne Wednesday night.

A witness told police a man uprooted the cross, threw it on the ground, then smashed it against a wall until it broke into pieces.

Earlier this month, statues were defaced outside St. Michael’s Church and St. Lucy’s Church in Jersey City.

 

