BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – For the third time in two weeks, a church has been vandalized in Hudson County.
Parishioners discovered a crucifix destroyed on the lawn of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Bayonne Wednesday night.
A witness told police a man uprooted the cross, threw it on the ground, then smashed it against a wall until it broke into pieces.
Earlier this month, statues were defaced outside St. Michael’s Church and St. Lucy’s Church in Jersey City.