



There’s been an ongoing battle to get federal funding for the project.

Today, a group plans to rally at Penn Station, hoping it will lead to the Trump administration to finally moving things forward.

The multi-billion dollar project would modernize failing infrastructure that’s more than 100 years old and was badly damaged during Superstorm Sandy. It includes replacing the Portal Bridge and constructing a new tunnel under the Hudson River.

Once complete, it would double rail capacity between New York and New Jersey.

The coalition behind today’s rally says it’s been 18 months since the Federal Railroad Administration missed the deadline to approve the Hudson Tunnel environmental impact statement.

Earlier this year, New York and New Jersey passed legislation to split the local revenue portion of the project. Last month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo again called on President Donald Trump take action.

“It would be nice to have a federal partner, and the federal government normally is a partner in infrastructure, and this president came into office promising a trillion dollar infrastructure program,” he said. “So I’ve been saying to the president: Gateway tunnels are essential.”

A major concern for local leaders is that one of the tubes will fail. New data released in July showed New Jersey Transit and Amtrak lost 2,000 hours because of failures at the North River Tunnel and Portal Bridge.

Organizers of today’s rally hope it will help get the support needed to get the project going. It’s scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Click here for more from the Build Gateway Now Coalition and to sign its petition.