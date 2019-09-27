Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Homeless advocates hosted a “sleep out” at City Hall on Thursday night for the first time in six years.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Homeless advocates hosted a “sleep out” at City Hall on Thursday night for the first time in six years.
The annual demonstration was suspended after Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s election in 2013.
RELATED STORY: ‘Sleep Out’ Encourages Young Professionals To See What It’s Like To Live On The Streets
Advocates said de Blasio’s commitment to affordable housing reform gave them hope for change, but now they say the de Blasio administration hasn’t done enough.
In response to the protest, the mayor’s office says it has helped nearly 120,000 New Yorkers transition out of the shelter system and into permanent homes and that it is “wholly committed” to further progress.