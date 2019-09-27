Happening TodayJoin Chris Wragge & Alex Denis For 'Coffee With Vets' Event
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Entertainment, Football, Jennifer Lopez, Music, NFL, shakira, Sports, Super Bowl, Super Bowl 54, Super Bowl LIV


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two Latin superstars have been picked to perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez will share the world’s biggest stage with Shakira.

The singers announced the news Thursday on Twitter.

J. Lo has been enjoying success from her new movie, “Hustlers,” and Shakira just wrapped up a world tour.

Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami on February 2.

Click here for more from CBS Sports.

Comments

Leave a Reply