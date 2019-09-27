Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two Latin superstars have been picked to perform at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.
Jennifer Lopez will share the world’s biggest stage with Shakira.
The singers announced the news Thursday on Twitter.
Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi pic.twitter.com/c7oXQM0vjq
— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 26, 2019
It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! @JLo 🤩🔥#nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee pic.twitter.com/BVosjrOcwN
— Shakira (@shakira) September 26, 2019
J. Lo has been enjoying success from her new movie, “Hustlers,” and Shakira just wrapped up a world tour.
Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami on February 2.