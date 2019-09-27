



Long Island residents are calling for greater police security after a tourist from Connecticut allegedly pulled a gun on a hotel manager.

For 90 years, the Jones Beach Hotel has been right in the middle of a Wantagh neighborhood, and CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reports it’s now the scene of a violent robbery.

Police say a clerk at the front desk was approached by a 35-year-old armed man who was waving a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The clerk and female manager struggled with the suspect, suffering minor injuries.

Eventually, the gun was grabbed away and the suspect was held until police arrived. He has not yet been arraigned.

At $90 a night, the hotel caters to tourists and locals in need of housing. It’s had struggles in the past, says Lenore Miller of the Wantagh Neighborhood Watch.

“I just said to him this morning, this is right here what happened. This is terrible,” Miller said.

A new bike path and walking path that lead to Jones Beach are directly behind the hotel and the area is under rejuvenation.

“We’ve never had a problem with this hotel, never. I don’t know why anyone would bring a gun in there,” Wantagh homeowner Paul Caperna said.

Legislators say Nassau police have intensified safety protocol sweeps with added lighting and cameras.