OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police have made additional arrests in the death of a teenager on Long Island.
On Friday, sources told CBS2 police had taken more people into custody but it was unclear how many, or who they were.
Previously, authorities charged 18-year-old Tyler Flach of Lido Beach with second-degree murder for the death of Khaseen Morris.
Disturbing video captured the deadly brawl outside a pizzeria in Oceanside Monday afternoon that led to the 16-year-old’s murder.
The fight was caught on cellphones by some of the 50 or more teens gathered at an Oceanside strip mall after school on Sept. 16 in what police said was a prearranged fistfight after Morris was seen with another boy’s girlfriend.
Police said Khaseen was threatened, then set upon by six or seven teens from another school district. He was stabbed once in the chest and later died.