



– New Jersey’s attorney general is ordering two counties to end their cooperation agreements with federal immigration authorities.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says the Immigrant Trust Directive issued last year limits law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE.

But sheriff’s departments in Cape May and Monmouth counties still maintain agreements to perform some immigration functions.

The attorney general says those agreements prevent victims from reporting crimes.

“With today’s order we’re taking another step forward here in New Jersey to build trust, to fight crime and to make this state safe for all of our residents,” said Grewal.

The attorney general says both counties have seven days to wind down their operations with ICE.

The counties have not commented on the directive.