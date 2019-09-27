Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A program in New Jersey is giving it’s Latino community members essential tools needed to help develop their own businesses.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A program in New Jersey is giving it’s Latino community members essential tools needed to help develop their own businesses.
The Hispanic Entrepreneurship Training Program allows prospective entrepreneurs the chance to learn what it takes to become a successful business owner.
Participants are paired with a coach who helps guide them over several months with business models, networking and community building.
MORE: Hispanic Entrepreneurship Training Program Focuses On Growth
Carlos Media, CEO for the Statewide NJ Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joined CBSN New York’s Valeria Castro to talk about how the program helps businesses become successful and foster a sense of community to help sustain those businesses.