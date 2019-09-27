



It’s a picture perfect afternoon with lots of sunshine out there. In addition to this, expect low humidity levels with highs in the mid 70s.

Clear and quiet sums up tonight. Most of our suburbs will dip into the 50s (if not 40s), but the city will likely only dip into the low 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with slightly more humid conditions in place. It will be a little warmer, as well, with highs in the low 80s. And we could see a passing shower or thunderstorm later in the day, but the best chance looks to be at night.

Sunny and less humid conditions prevail in the wake of our cold front on Sunday. Highs that day will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s.