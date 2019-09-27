Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman on her way to get cancer treatment says her angels came in blue uniforms when she got stuck in traffic caused by the U.N. General Assembly.
Gabriela DeMassi says two NYPD officers volunteered to escort her and her parents through Thursday morning’s jam to get from Midtown to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on the Upper East Side.
The 28-year-old who’s fighting cancer a third time, posted a touching note on Instagram thanking her heroes.
She says the officers, whose names she doesn’t know, also told her, “you got this.”