OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County Police say a man became enraged and violent after a convenience store clerk denied him pizza in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police arrested 30-year-old Frank Mejia of Oyster Bay, N.Y., for burglary following an incident at a 7-Eleven on Pine Hollow Road.
Investigators say Mejia entered the store around 3:15 a.m. and said he wanted pizza. The store clerk told him the store was not serving food yet, after which the customer grew upset, came behind the counter and then followed the clerk into a back room marked for “employees only.”
Once in the back, police say Mejia pulled out a knife and started swinging at the employee. The melee continued as the clerk fled out of the 7-Eleven while being chased by Mejia.
Police arrived and arrested Mejia without further confrontation. The employee’s hand had been cut but he refused medical attention.
Mejia is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.