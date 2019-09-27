Comments
DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Caught on camera, a suspect steals a car with a child inside on Long Island.
Police say a red van pulled into a parking spot Friday morning outside a convenience store in Deer Park.
Seconds later the driver gets into an unlocked white Acura and drives off with an eight-year-old girl still in the vehicle.
Authorities say a short time later the suspect dropped the child off in a parking lot in West Islip. The girl was not hurt.
Police are still looking for the suspect and the car.