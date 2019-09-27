Comments
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It was a morning of celebration for Suffolk County Police.
An officer critically injured in a crash with a drunk driver was released to the hospital.
Bagpipes played and fellow officers applauded as officer Christian Vidal was wheeled out of Stony Brook University Hospital on a stretcher.
Authorities say Vidal was driving on Fifth Avenue in Bay shore on Sept. 1 when a drunk driver hit his vehicle head on.
The driver was killed.
Vidal suffered a pelvic fracture, a dislocated hip, and a ruptured aorta. He was on life support for a long period.
“I spoke privately with many police officers who said we are praying for the day we get to line up outside Stony Brook Hospital and just celebrate Christian’s release,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart.
Vidal is now heading to rehabilitation.