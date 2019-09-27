Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 34-year-old man found guilty of murdering his wealthy father has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors claimed Thomas Gilbert Jr. was angry because his millionaire, hedge fund manager father had reduced his $1,000-a-week allowance.
The 70-year-old was shot to death inside his East Side apartment in January of 2015.
Jurors rejected an insanity defense after Gilbert’s lawyer argued he was unfit to stand trial.