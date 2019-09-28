NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – There are more problems for Boeing and their embattled 737 planes.

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered inspections of a 737 model after warnings of structural cracks in the aircraft.

Boeing discovered cracks on a small number of planes that were undergoing maintenance in preparation for modifications. The company then notified the FAA.

The cracking was found in the plane’s pickle forks — which attach the body of the aircraft to its wings.

Operators of certain “737 next generation” planes will be required to make inspections due to the discovery.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has already agreed to testify before a congressional committee investigating the grounded 737 Max planes.

The company is working to fix flight-control software implicated in crashes off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia and solve another problem that FAA test pilots discovered in the 737 Max in June.

