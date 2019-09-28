



— Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole from a Bronx beauty salon then assaulted an employee who tried to stop her.

The incident happened on Sept. 16 at the Bliss Beauty Salon on White Plains Road.

According to police, a woman was browsing when she grabbed a hair product, put it in her bag then walked out of the store.

The security alarm went off as the woman left and a 22-year-old female store employee followed her outside to the street corner.

The employee confronted the suspect and asked her to return the product she stole.

The suspect then allegedly pushed the employee against a wall, slammed her to the ground and punched her multiple times before running away.

The employee was taken to a local hospital with scratches and swelling to her body. She was treated and released.

The suspect is described as a black adult with a dark complexion, large build and long black hair that she had in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.