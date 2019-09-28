



It comes as family and friends of the teen gathered to mourn in Oceanside.

“I lost a brother. My siblings lost a brother. My parents lost their child, their youngest child,” Kedeemah Morris said.

The family of Khaseen Morris spent Saturday saying goodbye after the 16-year-old and another teen were attacked in an Oceanside strip mall parking lot on Sept 16.

Cell phone video shows the brawl, which involved as many as 50 people.

Morris was stabbed multiple times in the chest and later died. Another teenager was injured.

The number of arrests in the case has climbed to eight.

“I haven’t seen the video and I refuse to watch it. I will not watch it,” Kedeemah Morris, the 16-year-old’s sister said.

Police believe the fight was over a girl. Morris’s sister believes he was attacked for walking that girl home.

Chivalry, she says, that got Khaseen killed.

“His kindness was the death of him, and it’s really not fair,” Kedeemah told CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway.

Morris’s friends and former teachers joined the family to grieve and also celebrate his life – many wearing the boy’s favorite color, purple.

“We try and think of the positive things, but it’s definitely heartbreaking that he lost his life so young,” teacher Courtney Bumford said.

While the family grieved in Oceanside, five of the suspects in the boy’s death went before a judge just a few miles away in Hempstead.

The five teens were arrested Friday, They left the courthouse one after another Saturday morning in handcuffs.

Two 16-year-olds were also arrested. Their identities are not being released because they are minors.

All seven are charged with gang assault for taking part in the violent incident, but local police don’t believe this killing was carried out by gang members.

“I want to clarify. For the gang assault, this is not an organized gang, there is no organized gang in Oceanside,” Commissioner Patrick Ryder of the Nassau County Police Department said.

“This is the charge by the law of two or more involved in that assault.”

More than a week ago, 18-year-old Tyler Flach was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges.

Police believe he’s the one who stabbed Morris during the attack. Flach maintains his innocence.

At Morris’s funeral, his sister says the family wants justice.

“We’re depending on the justice system to help us get justice for our brother,” Kedeemah Morris said.

Investigators say they believe more witnesses saw what happened during this brawl and they believe more video is out there.

They asking those witnesses to come forward to police.