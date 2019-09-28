Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands are expected to head to Central Park‘s Great Lawn on Saturday for the annual Global Citizen Festival.
Global Citizen combines music’s top artists with world leaders and activists with the goal of ending poverty.
This year’s festival will be headlined by Queen and Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys.
Tickets are free for those who take action through a series of advocacy and charity tasks around the world.