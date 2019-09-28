



NASA is inviting the public to be part of the next rover mission to Mars.

The space agency is including a special plate with the names of thousands of Earthlings on their next mission to the red planet.

If you sign up online, you can get a souvenir boarding pass and “frequent flyer” points to Mars.

🔴 We're taking names. And sending them to Mars. Submit your name to be etched onto a microchip that will ride on our #Mars2020 rover! The mission launches next summer, but get your boarding pass TODAY: https://t.co/mX7bZ5Ev6g. You have until 11:59pm ET on Sept. 30 to sign up. pic.twitter.com/0Fo7er2g5e — NASA (@NASA) September 28, 2019

NASA will then stencil your name on a microchip that will be attached to their new rover which will explore the fourth planet in the solar system.

The last day to sign up on NASA’s website is midnight on Sept. 30.

The next rover mission is scheduled to take off in July of 2020 and is expected to reach Mars in February 2021.

To find out how to sign up (and possibly have you name read by a Martian) click here.