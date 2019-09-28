Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York Department of Education employee is accused of sexually abusing a child.
Police say 28-year-old Kevin Lemon, a paraprofessional, was arrested at his Brooklyn home Friday.
Lemon allegedly sexually abused a 9-year-old girl at a school in Midtown Manhattan.
Police have not released further details.
Lemon is facing multiple charges, including criminal sex act, sex abuse, sexual misconduct, forcible touching and act in manner injurious to a child.