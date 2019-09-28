CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s going to be the last great weekend for bit….. so get outside! Soon enough, a colder rush of Canadian air will swing down and usher in below normal temps for the fist time in weeks. But, until then, this weekend is one to savor.

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps will be around 80° today with some humidity, so if you feel like hitting the beach, it’s a good idea! Water temps range from 68-72°, not too bad. Today’s high in Central Park: 81°. We drop down to the mid 60s tonight, but there is a weak front dropping some showers well north and west.

(Credit: CBS2)

We can’t rule out a passing storm. The brings in cooler and brighter conditions on Sunday. Sunday’s high: 76°.

