By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s going to be the last great weekend for bit….. so get outside! Soon enough, a colder rush of Canadian air will swing down and usher in below normal temps for the fist time in weeks. But, until then, this weekend is one to savor.

Temps will be around 80° today with some humidity, so if you feel like hitting the beach, it’s a good idea! Water temps range from 68-72°, not too bad. Today’s high in Central Park: 81°. We drop down to the mid 60s tonight, but there is a weak front dropping some showers well north and west.

We can’t rule out a passing storm. The brings in cooler and brighter conditions on Sunday. Sunday’s high: 76°.