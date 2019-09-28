



— Police are investigating an assault and robbery involving a man who claimed to be an undercover cop.

It happened in Queens on Aug. 24.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was driving near the intersection of Hoyt Avenue North and 26th Street when he got into an argument with another driver and his passenger.

Both drivers and the passenger got out of their vehicles, and the other driver pulled out a badge and said he was an undercover cop.

When the 38-year-old man tried to take a photo of the other driver’s license plate, the other driver slapped the victim’s cell phone out of his hand, punched him and damaged one of his vehicle’s side mirrors.

The passenger then picked up the victim’s cell phone and both he and the other driver got back in the vehicle and took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic men in their mid- to late 20s. Both had facial hair and a medium build.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.