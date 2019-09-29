



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Winston and Pablo.

Winston is a 1-year-old, 6-pound hypoallergenic Yorkshire Terrier. Winston is still quite a baby and in need of some training. Winston is active, playful, curious and wants all of your attention.

Pablo is a 1-and-a half-year-old, 9-pound Chihuahua-Maltese mix. Pablo is very sweet, quiet and loving. He enjoys playing fetch and going for walks and is housebroken.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Jilly Bean and June Bug, the 4-year-old twin Chihuahuas, were adopted by Jill. whose nickname is also Jilly Bean, and her husband, Barry. Jilly and June now live on the Upper East Side and enjoy daily walks in Central Park. June and Jilly love their new home. Jill and Barry adore them and they tell us: “It’s like they have been here for years!”

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.