NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good news for L train riders. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that the project causing a slowdown on the line is expected to be completed ahead of schedule.
Cuomo announced Sunday that the first phase of the L Project tunnel rehabilitation is finished, with work on the first tube wrapping up after five months.
The entire Canarsie Tunnel rehabilitation is now expected to be done in April 2020, three months earlier than original estimates.
Construction started in April, resulting in drastically reduced L train service on nights and weekends. Work on the remaining track tunnel begins Monday.
The original plan to completely shut down the tunnel was scrapped earlier this year in favor of a partial shutdown with reduced service.
Crews are working to repair damage in Canarsie Tunnel caused by Superstorm Sandy.