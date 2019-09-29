EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A man who opened fire on police officers in New Jersey last week has been charged with attempted murder.
The Middlesex Prosecutor’s Office announced Sunday that 23-year-old Randy R. Jackson, of Rahway, is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Officials say on Sept. 26, Jackson showed up at the Mr. Tire on Route 1 in Edison, where he used to work, and got into a dispute with his former boss, who then called police.
When officers arrived, Jackson ran into the parking lot of a nearby Mini Cooper dealership and allegedly fired two shots at the officers. They began to chase Jackson on foot, and Jackson allegedly fired more shots at them. Police returned fire.
Jackson was apprehended a short time later. No one was injured, but several schools in the area were placed on lockdown or told to shelter in place.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Erik Larsen of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3263.