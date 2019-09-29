



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was another splendid September day across the tri-state area as bright skies and lower humidity made for very enjoyable conditions all day. Expect a few clouds moving in tonight but all spots stay dry. It will be much cooler, though, downright chilly in some spots with lows well north and west in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be a seasonable day with temps right around 70 and a mix of sun and clouds, so temps will be right where they should be for the start of the week. Expect a bit more warmth added to the mix on Tuesday as a warm front enters the area, so temps again could reach 80 in some spots.

Wednesday is the peak of the week for heat as temps soar into the upper 80s, with some 90s in reach. Expect some showers late Wednesday night, but the damp day looks to be Thursday with clouds, showers and temps in the upper 60s.